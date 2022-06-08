A group of bird watchers in the North Bay area is asking Callander municipal council to reconsider a ban on public access to its sewage lagoons.

Members of the Nipissing Naturalists Club have accessed the lagoons for decades, said club president Rick Tripp. But last year, municipal councillors passed a motion reinforcing that public access is not permitted — and that there is the potential to be charged for trespassing.

That news was frustrating for the club, Tripp said, because the lagoons offer a "unique opportunity" for bird watching.

Tripp said about 140 species of birds spend time in the lagoon area. Apart from running water, he said lagoons are "the first bodies of water that will open up in the spring and the last to freeze in the fall," and the nutrients there attract a "whole food chain" that draws birds.

Tripp presented to Callander municipal council last month, asking that they allow club members continued access to the lagoons, in order to collect useful data on bird migration and patterns.

Liability concerns

Callander Mayor Robb Noon said liability is the key concern.

"It's that one per cent that I'm always worried about. And as a municipal council that's, you know that's what we've got to be careful of. If something tragically happens over there and we're partially held liable, it's a big gamble on our side," Noon said.

Rick Tripp is the president of the Nipissing Naturalists Club. (Submitted by Rick Tripp)

Tripp said his club's members are covered by insurance through Nature Ontario, which he believes would solve any liability issues. He said the club has presented some possible solutions to the municipality, including requiring bird watchers to carry passes indicating that they have insurance coverage.

"The sewage lagoons are certainly less dangerous than a lot of things in the municipality. You could think crossing a road is probably more dangerous than walking by an open body of water. Keep in mind we have 40 years where we haven't had an incident," Tripp said.

'Citizen scientists'

The club and the municipality are in ongoing discussions over possible solutions and compromises.

Tripp hopes they can come to an agreement soon, though, in order to allow bird watchers to collect observation data this year. He said bird watchers have "become citizen scientists," collecting and sharing data with Nipissing University and Birds Canada, which can be helpful in tracking bird populations and migration patterns.

"If you've got 40 years of data and then you don't have any data and then you start it again, you've really diminished the quality of the data. And it's difficult ... to have certainty from that data when you've skipped [a year]. So skipping it is really disappointing if that's what has to happen," Tripp said.