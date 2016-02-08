If the number of bylaw complaints is any indication, domestic animals in Greater Sudbury drove some residents to distraction in 2019.

Brendan Adair is the city's manager of Security and By-law Services.

He says nearly 2,200 animal control complaints were called in to the city's bylaw department. That accounts for almost 25 per cent of the total number of complaints received in 2019.

The animal control complaints ranged from barking dogs to stray cats.

"And that's consistent with what we saw last year," said Adair. "We had 2,141 under animal control."

Adair says all bylaw complaints are very important to the person who calls it in.

Brendan Adair is Greater Sudbury's manager of Security and By-law Services. He says the second highest number of bylaw complaint calls had to do with parking. (Kari Vierimaa/CBC)

"Whether it's somebody parked on the roadway, whether it's a dirty yard or a property standards complaint, we treat them equally," he explained.

Adair tells the story of two bylaw officers who were driving on Elm Street past Hnatyshyn Park when they saw someone performing CPR on an individual. While one officer got out of the truck to help revive the resident, the other called emergency services .

"It's not just dealing with a parking ticket or issuing a fine," said Adair. "We actually care about the impact we have in the community. We're in a number of different neighbourhoods and we can support in a number of ways."

The second highest number of bylaw complaint calls — roughly 1,300 — had to do with parking.

"Across the city, that can be everything from a vehicle parked in a roadway overnight or a vehicle parked and blocking someone's driveway," said Adair.

Road fouling generated the third highest number of bylaw complaints. "It typically relates to plowing snow across the roadway or shovelling snow into the roadway," said Adair."We saw a very large increase with those cases," he added.

When it comes to bylaw enforcement, education is key because people may not know about a certain bylaw or understand the rationale behind it. "We always like to start with education to make sure that people understand why we're coming to talk to them;" he said.

Adair says that bylaw enforcement can be an extremely challenging job but credits his staff for caring about what goes on in their community and for being very well-versed in resolving a concern.

As for changes in the New Year, bylaw is looking at a different facility for its animal shelter.

Adair says that in 2019, about 1,000 dogs and cats came through the doors at the animal shelter in Wahnapitae. The space is currently leased.

Sudbury's animal shelter is a leased property on Kari Road in Wahnapitae. Brendan Adair, the city's manager of Security and By-law Services says the shelter has been full at times. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

​​​​​​Adair says at times the shelter has been full and it's time to start looking for a new facility — either taking over another location or building a new animal shelter.

"It's a smaller facility and it was meant to be temporary," he explained. "We've been in the business now since 2016 and we've got a great handle on what we need," he said.

Adair said that if the goal is to minimize how long an animal stays in the shelter and to ensure that it's properly socialized while it's there, a different facility is needed.

Adair says bylaw plans to present options to city council.