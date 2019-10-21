City of Greater Sudbury projects $7M shortfall

The City of Greater Sudbury is projecting a $7 million deficit in its operating budget by year's end.

A report, expected to reach the finance committee Tuesday night, says a major contribution to the deficit was last year's snow removal expenses, which added $4 million by year-end.

Factors included more plowing and snow removal, as well as additional street sweeping and pothole repairs, according to the report.

"Roads winter control is anticipating an over expenditure of $4.7 million by year-end. This is largely due to snow accumulation requiring additional plowing and removal, as well as additional street sweeping and pothole repairs," the report states.

"The City received 262 cm. of snow (8.6 feet) to date in 2019, compared to the 30-year average of 164 cm., or 5.4 feet."

Maintenance of the city fleet also came in over budget by more than $1 million.

The report says repairs to its fleet of aging buses and establishing a new Transit Plan also racked up the dollars.

Since the numbers were first tallied in May, staff has been working at dealing with the deficit.

"Since [May] staff have worked to reduce the anticipated deficit and plans for salary gapping and reduced discretionary spending are helping," the report said. "Staff will continue to follow this approach in efforts to further mitigate the deficit."