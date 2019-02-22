Greater Sudbury ratepayers will see an increase of 3.6 per cent of their property taxes for 2019.

After three days of deliberations, city council approved the 2019 budget at a Special Council meeting on Thursday.

Council says the 3.6 per cent increase is approximately $105 more than 2018, for a typical home assessed at $230,000.

The budget includes increased investments in year-round road maintenance, transit services, economic development, arts and culture and snow removal.

"What we were able to accomplish in this budget was, in 2019, do an additional $3.9 million worth of road maintenance work this year, so taxpayers will definitely see a significant increase in the amount of summer maintenance we're doing and I'm sure they'll see the benefits," said Mayor Brian Bigger.

Along with road maintenance, the city also increased the budget for snow plowing and snow bank removal for the downtown.

Bigger says right now, the city is getting calls about towering snowbanks in the downtown, where in some cases, people aren't able to get to the parking meters.

Mayor Brian Bigger says he's pleased with the 2019 budget and the value it brings to the residents (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

City council also approved a new universal fare structure for transit, which will see a lower cost monthly tranist pass, a free 90-minute transfer and $10 day passes.

As well, Bigger brought forward a motion to enhance transit services, including earlier start times and expanded Sunday services which will now be the same as Saturday service.

"When we change the routes we'll also go to an improved Sunday service and start one hour earlier so people can get to work," said Bigger.

The new fare structure will begin in July and the new routes, earlier start times and enhanced Sunday service will begin in August.

On top of the property tax increase, water and sewer user rates are also increasing this year by 7.4 per cent.

"It is something that we're obligated to do through legislation is to ensure that we have a sustainable water system," said Bigger.

According to a statement from council, the provincial government requires all municipalities to collect the full cost of water and wastewater services directly from the user.

"So we are investing in the water system significantly and what I can say is that significant dollars are being invested each year in the capital repairs of the pipes and as well the plants that support our water and wastewater system," he said.