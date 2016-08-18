John Lindsay is celebrating blue even though this year's blueberry festival won't go ahead as it usually does for its 36th year.

The long-time chair says activities like the pie-eating contest, pancake breakfasts and events at long-term care homes just can't be held because of COVID-19 this year.

The Sudbury Blueberry bear that travelled the city offering hugs to young and old is also down for the count because of bans on close proximity under COVID-19 physical distancing rules

"There was a lot of hugging going on so that's what I think we're really going to miss, besides all the blueberry treats, of course"

Lindsay says people may still go ahead with distancing by going out in the bush and picking berries for themselves.

He says to counter feeling blue because of a lack of activities, people should use their creative skills to celebrate the colour itself.

Lindsay says all summer people can submit paintings, stories, poems or songs and they'll go on the festival's website.

He says prizes will be handed out in September.