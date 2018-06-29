After a difficult winter, things are looking up at the blood donor clinic in Sudbury. But with donations expected to slow down through the summer, the clinic is hoping to attract more regular donors to help meet demand.

In January, the clinic only collected about half of its targeted donations. Although those numbers have improved over the last few months, Joanne Drake says there is still an urgent need.

"Summer is probably the most challenging time of year and that's because a lot of our regular donors are away, they're on vacation," said Drake, who recently retired as the territory manager for Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury.

The clinic's weekly target is currently 176 units of blood, and Drake says 150 new donors are needed each month to meet hospital demand.

Joanne Drake recently retired from her position as the territory manager for Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Local workplaces can 'adopt' clinic

The Sudbury clinic is now promoting a number of programs to bring in donors, including the opportunity for local workplaces to "adopt a clinic."

Steve Oaks says his workplace, Stantec, joined fellow business BESTECH in their recent adoption of the Sudbury clinic.

"It got a lot of us out that sometimes don't come out regularly," he said.

Oaks is a long-time donor himself, and first started giving blood when he was in university.

"But then I got more into it, realizing how much it is required by some patients. Especially, there's probably some individuals that require an abnormal amount of blood and so my little donation really doesn't almost even cut it with some of those patients. It's quite a demand."

Less than 4 per cent donate

Drake says the clinic's goal is to reach people who haven't donated in a while, or who have never thought about donating before.

"They say the number one reason why people don't donate blood is that nobody's ever asked," she said.

"Less than four per cent of the population donates blood. If we could double that, say eight per cent of the population, we probably wouldn't be in this state that we're in now, where we always have to recruit donors."

Drake says there is no longer an upper age limit, as long as the donor is healthy. She adds that anyone who has recently gotten a piercing or tattoo can now donate within three months.