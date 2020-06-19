In a year where many cities in Canada and the U.S. are having conversations around racism and policing, the topic of defunding the police has made its way to Sudbury city council.

Black Lives Matter Sudbury is calling on the city to defund the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) by 10 per cent — a cut of more than $6,000,000. The ask is one of three demands the group presented during a presentation to city council Tuesday evening.

"The city already has the services in place that are far better equipped and far better prepared to respond to non-criminal offences directed to GSPS," said Darius Garneau, one of the presenters with the group.

"Drug overdoses, sexual assault, domestic violence, and mental health crises. These interactions are no longer appropriate responsibilities to be conducted by police services."

Garneau also called out the city for having no Black, Indigenous or People of Colour (BIPOC) on the police services board.

Supporting artists

The other demands from the group relate to after school programing (calling on the city to establish a Boys and Girls Club chapter), and representation within the arts.

Black Lives Matter Sudbury co-president Ra'anaa Brown said the city should include BIPOC people on grants juries, and also create a new grant stream specifically for emerging BIPOC artists.

I hope that in the coming months we'll be able to action some of these items. — Coun. Geoff McCausland

"In Ontario there are few provincial grants offered for BIPOC artists. Combine that with the non-existence of municipal BIPOC grants in Greater Sudbury, and it is no wonder there is such an unsung and underfunded BIPOC artist community in this city," Brown said.

Brown said funding from the city would fill an "evident artist gap," and would uplift not only artists, but also their communities.

"It is up to you to uplift, promote, and accentuate our BIPOC artists," she told council.

Councillors respond

Following the presentation, several councillors thanked the group, and said they would consider the ideas and concerns brought forward.

"I hope that in the coming months we'll be able to action some of these items or determine what can be done so that we can better support BIPOC members of our community," said Coun. Geoff McCausland.

Though not all councillors shared the same level of support for the demands themselves. Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann said the group's efforts "merit discussion," but suggested the group should consult with councillors and staff to learn about "services that are already available."

"I don't necessarily agree with some of the things you said like defunding the police, coming from Ward 12 where we appreciate police services. But that's something you will learn, through consultation," she said.