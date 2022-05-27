Resource map highlights need for BIPOC resources in northeast

A new report and resource map from the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre (SWEAC) aims to connect Black, Indigenous and people of colour with useful resources in the northeast.

The centre teamed up with students from MacEwen University in Alberta to put together the report, which provides an overview of various services, including mental health and housing supports and legal aid, with a specific focus on resources by and for the BIPOC community.

Tt Scott, the communication officer for SWEAC, said the report indicates that while there are some useful services available, there is a gap in services for the BIPOC community in northeastern Ontario.

Scott said raising awareness of recourses and supports ties in with SWEAC's mission to improve working conditions for people with low wage or unstable employment.

"They're not just a worker, they have lives, other things are going on. They might need support in finding housing, they might need support in just affording some groceries. They might need support in finding actual legal aid," Scott said.

Scott said the report is part of a larger anti-racism project that SWEAC started about two years ago. In that time, she said she has heard from many BIPOC workers about how a lack of resources specifically geared to them has presented challenges.

"We hear a lot that these workers feel like they're misunderstood, that they're misrepresented," Scott said, due to a lack of cultural understanding and recognition of systemic barriers.

"We don't want workers to feel like we only heard half of your story."

Scott said she hopes the report and map will help make people aware of the services available to them, as well as raise awareness about where there are gaps, and where more investments are needed.

She said the report will help inform where SWEAC will focus its advocacy efforts going forward, as it continues to work on its anti-racism project.

