A Sudbury man has pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the personal information of police officers and bikers while he worked for the Canada Revenue Agency.

Christopher Casola entered the plea Wednesday afternoon just as the jury for his trial was about to be selected.

Dozens of people spent several long days in the Sudbury courthouse in the last two weeks to see if they'd be chosen as jurors for the trial of the 47-year-old, who was arrested in the spring of 2016 on 11 charges.

Casola pleaded guilty to three of those charges, including breach of trust.

That charge relates to Casola illegally accessing the personal information of two police officers and three known members of criminal biker gangs while he worked for the Canada Revenue Agency at the Sudbury tax data centre in 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to owning a restricted hand gun and owning four long guns without a license, which were found by police when they searched his home.

Casola had previously been facing a charge of committing an offence for the benefit of a criminal organization, but that charge was dropped by the crown.

When he was arrested in 2016, Sudbury police described Casola as a member of the Bacchus motorcyle club.

Casola remains out on bail.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 3rd.