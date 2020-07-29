The Greater Sudbury Food Policy Council is working on an application which would have the city designated as an official Bee City.

The designation is offered by Bee City Canada, a non-profit organization which recognizes municipalities and First Nations for their efforts in protecting and maintaining pollinator habitats through community programming.

Right now, there are 42 Bee Cities across the country including London, Ont., Kingston, Ont., and Timmins, Ont., and soon, Sudbury could be added to the list.

Erica Lagios, the co-ordinator of the food council says by making an effort to preserve pollinator habitats, people are also helping themselves.

'More opportunity to transform'

"It really lends to more opportunity to transform, maybe city gardens, to have more pollinator-friendly species, to let people know about all the great initiatives that are happening in the city."

"And maybe even finding ways for people to even look at their own practices like starting a garden, planting more pollinator-friendly species, maybe even transitioning some of their lawns, some of their grass into a pollinator-friendly garden."

Erica Lagios is the co-ordinator for the Sudbury Food Policy Council. (Submitted by Erica Lagios)

Lagios said so far, she's been reaching out to other local organizations like the Community Garden Network and Shared Harvest Sudbury, to get a sense of what is already being done help pollinators and what can further be done in the future, should Sudbury become a Bee City.

'Health and sustainability'

Christina Beaton, the environmental co-ordinator with the City of Timmins, says the city received its designation last fall.

Beaton said a Timmins resident brought the idea forward and city officials jumped on board.

"For the City of Timmins, we're committed to the health and sustainability of our community and becoming a Bee City reinforces that commitment," Beaton said.

"The habitat of our local pollinators is extremely important for our ecology and it's one we're excited to support in the years to come."

Before the city can call itself an official pollinator oasis, Lagios said it must meet a certain criteria including, a demonstrated commitment to maintaining and improving pollinator habitats, a plan for outreach and education on the importance of pollinators and initiatives in place to celebrate pollinators through community activities.

In addition to that, the food council will need to have the city sign-off. Lagios said she's approached the city with the idea and is awaiting a response. She hopes to have the application completed this fall.