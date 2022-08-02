How the iconic de Havilland Beaver bush plane opened northern Ontario to the world

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating 75 years since the de Havilland Beaver aircraft first took flight.

The single-engine plane is lauded as one of the top Canadian engineering feats in the 20th century and first took flight on August 16th, 1947.

The museum has created a travelling exhibit and will also be hosting an all-day event on August 14th to mark the occasion.

Jamie Hilsinger is the executive director with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre. One of the reasons the aircraft is so special for many historians and enthusiasts, she said, is because it was one of the first bush planes designed with bush pilots in mind.

The bush plane has helped to bring goods and services to remote, isolated First Nation communities across northern Ontario, she said. (Submitted by Jamie Hilsinger)

"If you go into the history of the bush plane, there were many iterations before the Beaver, but many of them had features that didn't make them as effective as the Beaver was," Hilsinger said, "For instance, they had fabric covering their surfaces like their wings, that could be really cold in the Canadian north. It could also be prone to damage."

Hilsinger said the plane is also credited with helping to open up northern Ontario to the world.

"It had a really powerful engine and a much longer wing span, which allowed it to take off and land in very short distances. And because it could be fitted with wheels, floats, tundra wheels or skis, it could be taken into any part of Canada and really around the world that most planes could never, ever really attain — and still can't, to this day," Hilsinger said.

The Beaver was purchased by Ontario Provincial Air Service in 1948. It was the first of 44 planes purchased by the province over the years and has since helped in delivering forest fire monitoring programs across the north, Hilsinger said. CF-OBS is the oldest production beaver in flying condition.

More than 900 of the 1657 Beaver aircraft produced are still flying, and the airplane has been operated by 37 countries including the U.S.

Hilsinger said the love for the classic Canadian bush plane goes beyond historians and aviation enthusiasts. Celebrities like Harrison Ford and Kenny G have also publicly declared their affection for the bush plane.

My vintage De Havilland Beaver Float Plane!! I am the master of air, land, and sea!! <a href="https://t.co/OsR7I2j3q5">pic.twitter.com/OsR7I2j3q5</a> —@kennyg

The birthday bash for the beloved airplane will feature live bands, model-building workshops and cake. For more information on the event people can head to the museum's Facebook page.