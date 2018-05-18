With the hot summer weather, more people are heading to local swimming holes to cool off.

The Canadian advocacy group Environmental Defence has awarded blue flag status to two popular beaches on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury.

Bell Park's Main Beach and Moonlight Beach met the criteria for the eco-certification award.

Municipalities apply during the previous year to have the blue flag status for specific beaches, but the sites must meet specific criteria.

Kelsey Scarfone, water programs manager with the agency, said swimmers should still watch for water quality postings from the health unit.

"Most updated information should be posted at the beach and that should be what the public adheres to and is looking for for that day," Scarfone said. "The blue flag…[indicates] that it has a great track record of being an excellent place to swim and has all of those other criteria being met in environmental management, safety and amenities, as well."

Public Health Sudbury and District tests the water quality at all municipal beaches on a weekly basis.

Any problems are posted on their website and signs are posted at specific swimming areas.

Scarfone adds that having poor water quality on a given day doesn't normally affect the certification.

"Even if one or two of the sites have had one week where they did get a high result, we've seen the conditions go back to normal very quickly," she said.

"Which is a good sign that it was just...maybe because of a storm or a very temporary set of circumstances, and then things go back. And that's really what the blue flag is all about, it's saying this is a great beach for swimming and has a great track record."