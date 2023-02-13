Since he arrived from the Democratic Republic of the Congo four years ago, barber shop owner Joel Bakakala said he's noticed the Black community in Sudbury grow at an impressive pace.

Businesses, restaurants, and churches catering to the community have sprung up across the city, and Bakakala said more will likely take root as an increasing number of immigrants choose to call Sudbury their home.

"Since 2019 I've seen a lot of people, Black people come to Sudbury, and if you are going to keep them, we must have stuff for them," Bakakala said.

Bakakala opened BK Barber Shop and Salon – a play on his last name – in the city's core just before the pandemic. Around the same time that numbers in the Black community were increasing.

A recent report from Statistics Canada puts the number of people identifying as Black in Sudbury around 4,000, double the population in 2016.

"Me, I like to help the community," he said. "That's why I'm here, and I try to do the best that I can."

But for Bakakala, who said he first picked up a barber's tools when he was 11 years old, it's not just about serving his fellow Congolese. He says one of the largest segments of his clients comes from another group.

"In the beginning, when I started, I was cutting for Black people, yes," he said. "But now I have a lot of Indian people, I have a lot of white people, because I do this for all people."

New church outgrowing its space

He's also amassed a following online through his social media accounts, even outside the city.

"One day I was cutting this one guy, and he said 'BK I knew you before,' and I said but you're from Montreal? How do you know me?'"

"He said 'I was following you online, and I said to myself if I go to live in Sudbury, then this guy can be my barber.'"

"So that's how I can contribute to the community of Sudbury," Bakakala said. "If they come here, they're comfortable because they know they have a barber."

Keeping up with the growing community has also posed another challenge for Bakakala.

He presides over the congregation at New Alliance Evangelical Centre in downtown Sudbury. Catering to a mostly African base, the church has grown to more than 200 people, meaning Bakakala now has to find another place of worship– likely downtown – for his congregation.

Everything is in the hands of God - Joel Bakakala

"If they all decide to come to the same service I cannot contain them here," he said. "So we're trying to find a big space where I can have all of them. Where it can be easy and they can be free to come."

Currently, the congregation meets downstairs at a former fitness club. Bakakala said he's hoping to find a more open space that can accommodate music, dancing and families.

One thing, he expects his new church to remain downtown.

"My people, there are a lot of students," Bakakala said. "They don't have a car, and when it's too cold in Sudbury, you cannot walk. Especially in winter."

"But everything is in the hands of God," he said. "If God helps us to find a good space downtown, then why not try to get it?"