For Kyle Markus, the last two months have given him hope, with the doors to his bar, The Alibi Room, open to the public once again, after months of shutdown.

But now, Markus is worried for the future once again, with new provincial restrictions now in effect.

On Friday, the province announced a new set of restrictions aimed at helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Bars and restaurants must close by midnight, with last call at 11 p.m., and all strip clubs in the province were ordered to close. The changes came into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

"The initial reaction is gut wrenching, to be honest," said Markus.

"A bar like mine, or pretty much any other bar, we make the vast majority of our money late night. I know in my bar in particular, speaking from myself, we make half the night's money between 11 and one. So having to close at midnight is devastating."

'There hasn't been a problem'

Just around the corner at The Coulson Nightclub, owner Tony Monteleone says he was "in complete shock" following the announcement, and says the rules are "unfair." Monteleone also owns the adjoining Diamonds strip club.

Nobody's going to be coming in at 9 o'clock and drinking until 11. — Tony Monteleone

Monteleone says the reopening of the establishment went smoothly, with everyone following mandated safety protocols.

"When they told us that we could only have 50 people in each bar, that's exactly what we did. We spaced out all the tables, we have the masks, we have the plexiglass surrounding the stage for live entertainment," Monteleone said.

"We've done everything they've asked us and there hasn't been a problem whatsoever."

Monteleone says between bands, bartenders and dancers, more than two dozen people will be out of work at his business because of the new rules. He expects sales will take a huge hit.

"Nobody's going to be coming in at 9 o'clock and drinking until 11, this is when they start drinking."

'Terrified' for winter

At The Alibi Room, Markus shares the concerns about the hit to his business, and the possibility he may need to lay off staff. He hopes patrons will choose to start coming out to bars earlier in the evening.

"We really, are really hoping that with this news that our customers can make a little bit of pivot in their party, as we have all had to pivot our businesses," Markus said.

While he tries to stay optimistic, he admits the new rules, coupled with the end of patio season in sight, have him "terrified" for the winter ahead.