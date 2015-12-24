The Timberwolf Golf Club is accustomed to seeing about 100 people pack into its banquet hall to celebrate at festive holiday events, but this year is sure to be different.

As the season approaches, businesses like the golf clubhouse, that would typically host large parties are now bracing for financial strain because of COVID-19.

In northeastern Ontario, current public health guidelines allow for a maximum of 50 people to gather for indoor events in banquet halls and event centres.

To stay afloat this holiday season, some of the region's banquet hall businesses have had to alter their operations.

'Trying to avoid people having people to come into our facility'

Lori Huzij, the events manager at Timberwolf Golf Club, says while business did surprisingly well over the summer months, she suspects it was because people were still permitted to golf during the pandemic.

"Golf did very well this summer, it was kind of the only sport available to play in the city," she said.

Before COVID-19, she said, she was helping to host parties every weekend during the holiday season, and now they've been forced to downsize to about 30 per cent capacity. With the loss of rental fees for the business, revenue has seen a sharp dip.

"We would cater a full menu for them, as well as have a bar available for them to have their staff parties," Huzij said, "Right now, we're trying to avoid people having to come into our facility because of COVID-[19]."

General Manager of the club, Johnny Cimino says that the business usually staffs between 70 to 80 employees but now, that number has been whittled down to 15. (Caruso Club/Facebook)

To minimize the financial strain, the business is now offering catering options this year, which would be delivered and prepared at clients' locations or curbside pickup options.

Because companies are rethinking their holiday celebrations this year, with many going virtual, the Caruso Club in Sudbury say it's lost almost all the December events it would typically rely on for revenue.

'We're surviving'

Johnny Cimino, the general manager of the Caruso Club, says the business has two rental spaces that are usually filled this time of year, including a banquet hall that before the pandemic could see up to 800 people gather together.

"In a typical December ... starting from the beginning of December to the 24th, we're almost booked every day — upstairs and downstairs," he said, "We're surviving," he said, "We've lost all the events for the whole month of December."

"There's [limitations] in what we can do."

The business, Cimino said, has also had to make the difficult decision to close its restaurant late last month.

Cimino says the business has two rental spaces that are usually filled this time of year, including a banquet hall that before the pandemic could see up to 800 people gather together. (Caruso Club/Sudbury)

"That restaurant used to do 100-150 people a day, and we were lucky to get ten to 20, so we made a decision to close it up last week just until this [COVID-19] subsides."

Cimino added that the business usually staffs between 70 to 80 employees but now, that number has been whittled down to 15.

The pandemic and its consequences, Cimino said, has forced him to become creative. Catering this year, he said, will take centre stage. This December, everything will be on a smaller scale, he said.

