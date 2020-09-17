Boiling before baking the 'secret' behind Sudbury's Salty Dog Bagels
Salty Dog Bagels churns out more than 700 bagels daily from their Larch Street shop
If you were to ask me what my favourite type of bread is, a fresh-from-the-oven Montreal-style bagel is probably at the top of the list. So when I moved to Sudbury this summer to become host of Up North, I was really excited to find a bagel shop just down the street from the station.
Salty Dog Bagels started three years ago at the Sudbury Market. Late last year, they opened up a bakery on Larch Street — and they claim to be northern Ontario's only authentic bagel shop.
I met up with co-owner Justin Sawchuck to find out more about how Salty Dog came to be.
Tap the player to hear our conversation.
"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
