Boiling before baking the 'secret' behind Sudbury's Salty Dog Bagels

If you were to ask me what my favourite type of bread is, a fresh-from-the-oven Montreal-style bagel is probably at the top of the list. So when I moved to Sudbury this summer to become host of Up North, I was really excited to find a bagel shop just down the street from the station.

A fresh rosemary sea salt bagel from Salty Dog. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Salty Dog Bagels started three years ago at the Sudbury Market. Late last year, they opened up a bakery on Larch Street — and they claim to be northern Ontario's only authentic bagel shop.

I met up with co-owner Justin Sawchuck to find out more about how Salty Dog came to be.

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Northern Nosh is a new feature on Up North that talks about food and the people that make, bake and grow it in Northern Ontario. For the very first installment, host Jonathan Pinto popped by Salty Dog Bagels, a downtown Sudbury bagel shop and spoke with co-owner Justin Sawchuck. 6:39

Salty Dog Bagels is located at 96 Larch Street in downtown Sudbury. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.