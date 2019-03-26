Jacqueline Villeneuve of Sudbury says she remained silent after suffering sexual violence in her early 20's.

It wasn't until she started working with other survivors abroad that she decided to come forward with her story.

"I always say that you find a lot of peace when you share your story, be it with a friend or family member or a professional," she said.

"That's really where my journey to healing began."

Villeneuve created an advocacy group called She Matters, which educates professionals on how to improve the treatment and reporting process for survivors of sexual assault.

One easy switch is using the term 'survivor' instead of 'victim'.

"None of us chose to be affected by sexual assault and in those moments we were stripped of our power, so providing us with the term 'survivor' to categorize what we've experienced really gives us that sense of power back and provides us with dignity in our healing process, and in our interactions with professionals" she said.

Villeneuve was one of a handful of guest speakers at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Education conference hosted by Greater Sudbury Police.

The event was meant to help frontline workers and community partners add to their knowledge base when it comes to helping sexual assault survivors who come forward.

Jim Hopper from Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts studies psychological effects that trauma like a sexual assault could have on the brain. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Also providing education at the conference was clinical psychologist, Jim Hopper from Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts. He studies psychological effects that trauma like a sexual assault could have on the brain.

"How the brain under attack, whether it's sexual assault or a wild animal attacking you or someone shooting at you in combat, that there's very well known changes that happen in the brain in those high stress attack situations."

Hopper explained that this is why some memories are fragmented. Details are categorized between central and peripheral details.

"We should expect major holes in their memory."

"The central details, those things that really got a focus of attention for the survivor at the time or are really significant, those are hard to distort," he said. "The things that they didn't really notice,they weren't really paying attention didn't have much significance attached to them those can be distorted, we should expect that."

"Those things that they'll never forget, that will be part of their nightmares or may never forget until the day they die, those things tend to get distorted and they can be very compelling evidence to put together to hold perpetrator accountable."

Trauma affects memory

Hopper says investigators need to realize there will be different responses for different individuals so they're not surprised by these.

"If you don't understand that, then you're not going to be able to listen for and help the person feel safe telling you about that and as an investigators you're not going to be able to collect the really potentially rich information that can be put together with the other evidence to hold the perpetrator accountable."

Hopper says stress can impair memory retrieval. So police should provide a safe, calm, comfortable environment when asking survivors questions.

He had some advice for police officers who investigate sexual assault cases.

"Just ask open-ended questions that build on what they've already told you, and just let people keep having new pieces of the puzzle emerge without you trying to guide too much what they are, because that's when you can get into trouble and cause people to distort their memories," he said.

In this police form from Greater Sudbury Police Services, front line workers take notes on ensuring they take the best approach when dealing with survivors of sexual assault. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police Service also used the conference to launch its online sexual assault reporting system.

"[This] really will give survivors an opportunity to report from the comfort of their own home," says Detective Sergeant Angie Sirkka.

"They no longer would have to call our communication centre and speak to a call-taker. They will submit the report and within 24-hours an officer, a detective will be assigned to that investigation," she says.

File from home

Coming forward after a sexual assault can be a difficult decision for survivors says Nicole St. Jean, with Sudbury and Area Victim Services.

She says the online reporting system will reduce some of the stress.

"Especially with the youth in our community. We're kind of in that tech-based society now. so being able to submit things online without having to pick up the phone will make things easier for a lot of victims coming forward."

Once a report is filed online, the survivor will receive a report number and will be contacted by an investigator within seven days. There is no timeline, so historical assaults can also be reported on the site.

It's based on a model from York region.