The Sudbury Arts Council is hoping to teach artists to become effective entrepreneurs.

They're offering artists across northern Ontario, an 'artrepreneur' course to equip independent artists, arts administrators and creative entrepreneurs with vital business skills to help them make money doing what they love.

"They know their own craft and they know how to do some amazing art, but they actually are a self-employed business person, which is not what they normally think of themselves as," Sudbury Arts Council president Linda Cartier told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"And so this program will, over a nine-week period, allow them to tap into some resources and have mentors and top-notch speakers who will be walking them through all the other parts that they need to know, [such as] how they can market, setting goals, doing a business plan, understanding HR and contracts, setting up financing, setting up fundraising, and learning how to bridge really good partnerships."

Cartier says local arts and business leaders will be teaching the course, including arts administrators, cultural leaders, financial experts, and HR experts.

The course encourages the idea that a creative person can be self-employed business person.

"If you're interested in making it a career, then I think that that's definitely possible with this kind of support," she said.

"A lot of times. it's just structuring something. And once you fix that plan in place, it might need to be tweaked from time to time, it can help you do what you like to do — and not make it an onerous experience. You set up things that just make life work a little bit better for you."

The course is open to anyone in northern Ontario, as long as they are 18 years of age. The cost is $130 for Arts Council members, and $150 dollars for non-members.

There is a "real need" for this kind of course, Cartier adds.

"We have a lot of talented people, and I think that, more so than ever, Covid has really thrown a loop into the arts world and caused everybody to have to have a real serious rethink. And so people who maybe were managing to do things more on a one-on-one basis have now been in a situation where their incomes depleted or disappeared completely," she said.

"So this [course] will help them through that rethinking process and build that new business plan, if they ever had one, into something that can work into the future, utilizing social media, utilizing the virtual opportunities that are out there."