Sudbury police arrest woman suspected of 3 robberies

Greater Sudbury Police arrested a 38-year-old woman on May 31 who was suspected to have participated in three robberies, dating back to January.

Police said in a press release that the first robbery happened at a convenience store on Douglas Street, in Greater Sudbury, on Jan. 20, 2022.

They said a woman stole an undisclosed sum of money, along with some cartons of cigarettes, and hid her hand in her jacket pocket to insinuate she had a weapon.

The second robbery happened on Jan 26 at the same convenience store. The woman covered her face and was armed with a baton, police said.

They said she threatened staff at the store and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The third robbery happened on March 25 at a convenience store on Eyre Street, in Sudbury's West End.

Police said a woman pepper sprayed a worker at the store and stole several items.

Police said they were able to confirm the same person was behind all three incidents.

The suspect faces charges of robbery with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and disguise with intent.