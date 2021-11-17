Skip to Main Content
Man arrested for disturbance at Sudbury mayor's home

Sudbury police arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with criminal harassment after they responded to a call from Mayor Brian Bigger’s home.

Police said a 33-year-old man banged on Mayor Brian Bigger's door while yelling

Sudbury police said they arrested a man Tuesday who caused a disturbance at Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger's home. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

In a press release, police said they received a call Tuesday afternoon that a man was causing a disturbance at Bigger's home, banging on the front door and yelling while they recorded video.

"This caused Mayor Bigger and his family to fear for their safety," the statement said. 

Police arrested the suspect later that night.

The man is scheduled for a first court appearance on Jan. 26, 2022. 

"This is a reminder that there are proper and appropriate channels available to community members who are looking to contact public officials," police said in the press release. 

"Attending an individual's private residence is not an appropriate avenue. Please be respectful of  their privacy and the privacy and safety of their family members." 

