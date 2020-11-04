Sudbury man arrested after armed robbery at pharmacy

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a weekend armed robbery at a Sudbury pharmacy.

Greater Sudbury Police Service is reporting that a man entered a pharmacy on Bancroft Drive, around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, pulled a gun and demanded narcotics. They say he fled the scene with an unknown amount of prescription drugs. A K9 track was conducted in the area, but it was later learned that the man left the store in a vehicle.

Yesterday, just before 1 p.m., officers with GSPS's Break, Enter and Robbery Unit located the man on Lasalle Boulevard and placed him under arrest.

Police say they later searched his residence, where they found narcotics and illicit drugs, including crack cocaine and cocaine.

The man attended bail court today.