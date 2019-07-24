The Sudbury Community Arena needs repairs, and it will cost the city nearly $360,000.

The city's finance committee approved the roof replacement and interior repairs at a meeting on Tuesday — earmarking hundreds of thousands of dollars for a building the city hopes to soon replace.

The city plans to relocate the arena to the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED), but the plan for that complex has been held up with legal challenges, meaning at least for now, the downtown arena is still in use.

City staff said leaks from the roof have directly affected tenants. And they said without repairs, they would expect further damage, and additional mould development.

Councillor René Lapierre asked if replacement was "the absolute only solution," or if there could be "another style of temporary fix that we can do that would be less costly."

The has plans for a new arena at the Kingsway Entertainment District, but with those plans held up, for now the downtown arena is still in use. (Erik White/CBC)

Capital projects coordinator Nick Najdenov said unfortunately, complete replacement is the only option.

"We cannot do any other type of different type of patchwork or anything. It's been patched multiple times, and they're just not holding," Najdenov said.

KED delays

Ultimately no councillors on the committee voted against funding the repairs. However, Coun. Bill Leduc made the suggestion that the group Casino Free Sudbury, and the Downtown BIA — both groups that opposed the KED development and moving the arena out of downtown — should contribute to the cost of repairs.

"[That] would help us tremendously seeing how these two organizations were instrumental in delaying the events centre," Leduc said.

Councillor Geoff McCausland called the suggestion "inappropriate" — noting the groups, along with other appellants, followed "used a legitimate process" to oppose the KED plan.

"Treating this like it's their fault, and that they should be contributing to city funds, funding capital, as a result of that, is a bit of an outrageous statement to me," McCausland said.