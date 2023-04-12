City employees evacuated from the Sudbury Arena due to a small fire Wednesday

Firefighters responded to a small fire outside the Sudbury Arena Wednesday morning.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services deputy fire chief Nathan Melin said he estimated there was around $15,000 to $20,000 worth of smoke damage to the outside of the building.

He added it should be able to re-open in the afternoon.

"It was a fairly small fire, mostly contained to the exterior of the building," he said.

The Sudbury Arena is home to the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves and the Sudbury Five professional basketball team.

Melin said the fire was under investigation, but electrical issues were the likely cause.

City employees reported the fire at around 8 a.m. and the few people in the building at that time were safely evacuated.

"As of right now, there's nothing indicating that it would be suspicious, but until the investigation is complete then we'll have further details on the cause and origin of the fire," Melin said.