Sudbury, Ont., mother calling for more accessible parking at Sudbury Arena

A Sudbury woman is calling on the city to increase the number of accessible parking spots by the Sudbury Arena.

Colette Julien Leclair said she always plans ahead and arrives at the arena early when attending events with her daughter who sometimes uses a wheelchair, but even so they're rarely able to find a spot near the arena's accessible entrance.

Julien Leclair said the three designated accessible parking spots in the Minto Street municipal parking lot — nearest to that entrance — are usually filled. She said when she's been there recently there have been about half a dozen parking spots blocked off, apparently reserved.

She said she was recently told by a parking attendant that the spots were reserved for box seat ticket holders.

"It's insulting," Julien Leclair said.

"You know if these pre-paid people have mobility issues, then I'm good with that … that's fine. But that is the one parking lot that's closest, like I said, to the real accessible entrance."

Julien Leclair said crossing the rail yard across the street is "pretty treacherous with a wheelchair," but that's what she often has to do.

You're taking spots away from people who potentially need to be parked closest to the [accessible] door … and you're forcing them to park farther away. — Colette Julien Leclair

Julien Leclair said she doesn't believe there's an issue with parking availability overall in the city's downtown, but thinks the number of accessible parking spots isn't adequate.

"You can't always expect to be parked at the door. And I mean I do walk, I do push a wheelchair, and I'm not afraid to walk. But it's to see that you're taking spots away from people who potentially need to be parked closest to the [accessible] door … and you're forcing them to park farther away," she said.

After seeing the reserved spots earlier this year, Julien Leclair said she emailed the city's assistant manager of arenas in October, but didn't hear back until this week, after sharing her concerns online, and speaking with CBC.

Julien Leclair also submitted an accessibility complaint with the city this week, and a staff member responded and said they are looking into her concerns.

CBC requested an interview with city staff, but a spokesperson said no one was available.