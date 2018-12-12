Ready to roll: Sudbury approves legal pot shops

Sudbury has taken the first step in allowing cannabis retailers in the city.

City council decided to 'opt in' to the province's plan for independent pot shops. Municipalities in the province have until January 22 to decide whether they wanted pot stores in their communities.

But there is still a ways to go before people will be able to walk into a storefront to buy their bud.

Ontario's Alcohol and Gaming Commission will be forwarding rules and regulations about the stores themselves.

Cities will not have much say in the locations or sizes of the store, said Sudbury's general manager of corporate services, Kevin Fowke.

"The feedback we gathered through our surveying indicated that the highest sensitivities were around school churches, parks, playgrounds, youth facilities, rec centres and libraries," he said.

Fowke said there will be a 15-day notice posted on the sites of potential stores, which will then trigger a public consultation period.

