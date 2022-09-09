New festival hopes to become the apple of Sudbury's eye this weekend

They're crunchy, they're tart and they make for a mean dessert. And now, there's an entire day dedicated to celebrating the apple in Sudbury.

Sudbury's first AppleFest kicks off today with guided tours of apple trees at the Delki Dozzi community garden. And for those who are curious, people will have the opportunity to watch as apples are pressed into apple juice at Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria.

While the event was created to celebrate the fruit of many varieties, organizers said it's also a way to encourage apple growing in the region and with it, apple consumption.

Rachelle Rocha hoists a large bowl of apples that are moments away from being pulverized into apple mush, which will from there be pressed into juice. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Phil Beauchamp is the owner of Beautiful Fields Farms and Fruit Trees. He's also the brains behind the event.

"My hope is that people continue to grow apples in the north and the apples that are already here will be put to use," he said.

"There's quite a bit of food wasted, so just seeing those apples when I drive around the community, it kind of pains me a little bit."

The remains of what were once several dozens of apples, chopped and ready to be pressed into apple juice. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"I just want people to realize that Sudbury could be a really beautiful, thriving agricultural zone," said Rachelle Rocha, owner of Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria in Sudbury and one of AppleFest's partners in addition to Sudbury Shared Harvest.

"We think we're in the north and we can't grow stuff [but] we can grow a lot of stuff and these apples are a great example."

Phil Beauchamp and Rachelle Rocha raise their glasses of apple juice, they personally chopped and pressed, to Sudbury's first-ever AppleFest. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Rocha said there will also be virtual events on Facebook where chefs will offer up some recipes and ideas on how to cook and bake with apples.

Both Beauchamp and Rocha said the ultimate dream is to have the event become an annual apple appreciation event.