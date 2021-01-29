A well-known Sudbury artist is being remembered for her positive spirit and willingness to help others in the community.

Ann Suzuki was known for her unique silk batik garments, which attracted international attention. She died last week, on January 26 according to an email from the chair of the Northern Artist Gallery, Diane Beland.

Muiriel MacLeod is a Sudbury potter who first met Suzuki about twenty years ago.

MacLeod was interested in opening an artist-run gallery in Sudbury. She said Suzuki advised her on how to create the city's first artist-run gallery — Artists on Elgin.

"I'd heard about her and how well-known she was and how helpful she would be," she said of Suzuki.

"So I talked to Ann, she didn't hesitate to give me a few ideas about how to make this a successful venture."

MacLeod said Suzuki was familiar with government programs and was gifted at getting artists to work together.

"From then on, whenever I needed some advice or who to contact she would be willing to tell me what to do."

Suzuki was one of the original artists exhibited at the gallery on Elgin, MacLeod said. When reflecting on Suzuki's work she said, "There's something very special about it. It attracts your attention even if you don't plan to buy it, you just want to look at it."

"I don't think there's anybody else ... who did anything like that."

MacLeod said the loss will most certainly be felt throughout the northern arts community.

"She was always very positive about it and she was very dedicated to it and as well, when she had an idea it always seemed to come to fruition and she worked tirelessly to make sure the arts thrived in this community."

"You expect a person like Anne to go on forever and to always be there and so I think the whole arts community must be quite, quite shocked by this happening."

