Wawa, Ont. doctor wins provincial family physician of the year award

A family doctor in Wawa, Ont., is being recognized as one of the best in the province, for her dedication to her patients and community.

Dr. Anjali Oberai has won the Reg L. Perkin Family Physician of the Year Award from the Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP) — the association's highest honour.

"It's a huge honour to receive an award like this," Oberai said.

"I just wanted to say though that you really can't do good work if you don't work with a good team. So I really have a great team who I work with and I really feel like anyone in this clinic actually could have won this award."

'Incredible place to live and work'

Oberai has worked in Wawa for more than two decades, along with her husband who is also a family physician.

Oberai describes herself as an "accidental rural physician." Armed with a sense of adventure and an interest in exploring a new place, said she and her husband first went to Wawa in 1996, filling short term locum positions. They ended up being "so impressed with the group here," that they decided to move to Wawa permanently.

The role of a family doctor requires a "breadth of practice," which Oberai said has kept her job interesting and engaging over the years.

"And then it's also just the relationships you make with people in the community. Like I just feel like I have this huge extended family living in a town like this. So both from a personal and a professional standpoint, it's just been an incredible place to live and work."

We appreciate her extraordinary leadership during these challenging times.​ — Dr. Mekalai Kumanan, OCFP president

The Reg L. Perkin Family Physician of the Year Award recognizes a family doctor who provides exceptional patient care, and improves the health of their community.

In a news release, the OCFP noted that Oberai cares for patients in their homes, in her office and in the emergency room where she "regularly works 24-hour shifts ensure it remains open." She also provides cardiac stress testing, so patients don't have to travel outside the community for the service, and for the last five years has been the sole on-call doctor for deliveries.

"At a time when our health care system is in crisis, family doctors continue to go above and beyond for Ontarians," said OCFP president Dr. Mekalai Kumanan in the release.

"We appreciate her extraordinary leadership during these challenging times."