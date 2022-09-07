When the Anishinabek Police Service swore in its new chief last week, eight service members were proudly wearing traditional ribbon skirts. The skirts had officially been added to the uniform just one day earlier, as an option for women to wear during ceremonies and formal events.

The skirts, which feature black, yellow, red and white ribbons, were the idea of Sgt. Karen Bell, of Garden River First Nation, who has been with the force for more than three decades.

"[I] just wanted to try and see how we could incorporate some more tradition and culture within our service, because we seem to be getting away from it," Bell said.

Bell said she had been thinking for several years about ways to celebrate culture within the force. While doing research she came across two police forces in western Canada which include ribbon skirts in their uniforms, and was inspired try to do the same for the Anishinabek Police Service, and "make a change within the organization."

Ribbon skirts are worn by many Indigenous people as part of their traditional regalia. Bell explained that wearing the skirts is a celebration of culture, as well as a recognition and acceptance of the role of women as protectors of life and water.

Traditional Ribbon Skirts now part of the APS inform. Miigwech Sgt.Bell for your initiative. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/apscops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#apscops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ribbonskirts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ribbonskirts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/indigenouspolicing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#indigenouspolicing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/culturalpride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#culturalpride</a> <a href="https://t.co/NMoJG3Ozjm">pic.twitter.com/NMoJG3Ozjm</a> —@APScops

The skirts were presented to members during a ceremony which she said recognized "our female members and the trials and tribulations they go through as Indigenous women working in their, most often, the communities that they actually were born and raised in. And the difficulties of sometimes, often, working as the only female member within that detachment."

Sgt. Murray Bressette, detachment commander for Kettle and Stony Point First Nation said he was excited when he heard about Bell's ribbon skirt project, and he was filled with pride when he saw an officer wearing a ribbon skirt at a recent ceremony.

"It shows our communities that we police, that we're not just there in a uniform to do X, Y or Z. We're there to engulf ourselves within the community, we're there to understand the people, and we're there to celebrate along with them our culture," Bressette said.

Bell worked with seamstress Cathy Syrette on the design of the skirts, and Syrette sewed 13 of them, for women on the police force throughout the province.

Wearing the ribbon skirt as part of the formal dress is optional. Bell said she plans to wear hers every time. She hopes the skirts convey pride in culture, and also make a statement.

"Showing the province and Canada that we are here to stay. And that yes we are Indigenous, and yes we are different from the rest of mainstream. We are unique. We are the first peoples of the country. And to recognize each and every one of us was a gift. A gift not only from our police service, but from the creator."