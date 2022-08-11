Archeological assessment at Anderson Farm Museum in Lively, Ont., wraps up

Another chapter in the history of Lively's Anderson Farm has been uncovered.

The Anderson Farm Museum is the site of one of the largest dairies in the Sudbury area during the 1920s and 1930s.

In the fall of 2021, workers renovating a staircase at the farm-turned-museum found several artifacts buried beneath the foundation. Among the items discovered were fragments of milk bottles, a possible ink or pharmaceutical bottle, handmade nails and a metal cylinder marked with rivets.

The artifacts prompted an archeological assessment, which recently concluded.

One of the items discovered late last fall was a metal cylinder marked with rivets. (Submitted by Samantha Letemplier)

Samantha Letemplier is the curatorial assistant for Greater Sudbury Museums. She said the archeological dig could help to unlock worlds of new information about the barn, which was first built in 1914, as well as those who lived on the site.

"It could tell us so much about their day-to-day life," Letemplier said.

"It tells us a lot already, that all of their nails would have been handmade. That tells us that there was probably a blacksmith on site that was literally smithing all of their hardware," she said.

Letemplier said experts with the Archeological Research Associates, a company based out of Kitchener, Ont., were called to conduct the assessment. They gathered the artifacts for further testing and dating to see how old they might be and what new information they could glean from the site.

A milk bottle fragment found at the Anderson Farm Museum. (Submitted by Samantha Letemplier)

Once that work is complete, she said, the researchers will determine if another excavation is necessary.

Letemplier also noted that while the artifacts can speak more clearly to the history of the farm, it can also help stewards of the museum preserve it for future generations.

"The stuff we find also tells us how to take care of stuff," she said.

"So the types of objects we find tells us exactly like, 'Ok, so this is what we found and this is how the site needs to be maintained. This is how we can take better care of it. And honestly, it gives us potential for more exhibits," she said.