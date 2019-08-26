Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger says the city is in good shape to face upcoming budget challenges following a provincial announcement of cutbacks. .

Beginning next year, municipalities across the province will foot 30 per cent of public health costs. Cities will also be responsible for 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, funding previously covered entirely by the province.

Bigger's comments come after leaders of Ontario municipalities gathered for the latest annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) in Ottawa last week.

The events was a chance to "bend the ear" of senior government officials, Bigger said.

"I think top of mind for everyone in all municipalities was to get a better idea of the changes in the pace and timing of changes...and the extent of changes from the province," Bigger said. "So that was the topic that was probably the start of most conversations with the cabinet ministers."

He also took the opportunity to press the Premier about his commitments to municipal infrastructure, as well as the continued four laning of Highway 69.

"it was a very promising [message] from the Premier," Bigger said. "He spoke about upcoming releases of infrastructure funds for everything from cultural facilities and sports facilities to green infrastructure."

Bigger added that there are also challenges ahead as the city gets set to adjust its budget to the provincial cuts announced recently. It's too early to speculate on what changes that could mean for the 2020 municipal budget, he said.

"We'll continue to gather all of our information as we move into the fall city council, and staff will review all of the information available and will develop a budget that's reasonable for Greater Sudbury residents," he said.

"I think we're well positioned to make good decisions on how well we'll manage through any changes and pressures on our finances," Bigger said.

"We remain one of the lowest-taxed municipalities over a 100,000 population in the province of Ontario."