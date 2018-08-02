Shelley Tait knows what it's like for drinking to spiral out of control. At the height of her addiction, she says she was drinking three bottles of wine a day. She ultimately quit drinking after her alcohol abuse landed her in a coma for three days.

Tait has now been sober for four years, and is also a volunteer with Intergroup in Sudbury, which offers recovery services. As Tait puts in the daily work to maintain her own sobriety, she worries about the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people living with addictions.

"I do a lot of, just a lot of inquiring on social media about what's happening here. And people are starting to admit that they are drinking at home, during work hours," Tait said.

"That scares me a little bit, because we've normalized drinking."

'It was just normal'

Looking back on her own experiences with alcohol, Tait says a culture that normalized frequent drinking allowed her to avoid addressing her addiction for some time. She says she grew up with drinkers, and spent time with other drinkers.

"That was normal behaviour, was to go to a wedding and drink, and go to a hockey tournament and drink, and go to a baby shower and drink," Tait said.

"It was just normal, until I realized it's not normal."

Our crisis centres are going to be very busy afterwards. — Shelley Tait

Tait said her drinking, coupled with issues in her personal life, sent her on "a downward spiral," leading her to start drinking in the morning.

"When I realized that the hangovers and everything were just so bad, and you felt so horrible, the only thing that would make you feel better was more alcohol. And unfortunately that's where people die. That's the death spin."

Predicts 'very busy' crisis centres

For people struggling with addiction alone while they isolate at home, Tait wants them to know that help is still available, even if it isn't in person.

She said many support groups have moved to an online format, as a way to continue to connect with people.

She hopes anyone worried about alcohol dependency will reach out to others and seek help sooner rather than later.

"What worries me is after this is over, these people are — a lot of people, not all people — they're going to have to continue to drink, or they're going to flood our medical system beyond belief. And I worry about that. Our crisis centres are going to be very busy afterwards."