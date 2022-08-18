New CEO for Sudbury Airport says 'recovery from COVID will be critical'

Recovering from the pandemic is a priority for the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Greater Sudbury Airport.

Giovanna Verrilli took over the role on Monday. Outgoing CEO Todd Tripp has retired after six years at the helm.

Verrilli is originally from Sudbury, and comes from Pearson Airport in Toronto where she was director of revenue generation, passenger experience and strategic partnerships.

"Coming here with that experience, it's making sure that we are operating and building and designing for the future, for the recovery," she told CBC News.

"Making sure that we're working together with our airport partners, across the whole campus, to deliver best in class service, to ensure that we are supportive not just of our local partners, but our partners at other airports because we're so interconnected."

The Sudbury Airport Community Development Corporation [SACDC] appointed Verrilli to the role of CEO in July. Her first day was August 15.

"The SACDC is focused on enhancing the passenger experience while growing its revenue," Dave Paquette, chair of the board said in a news release last month. "It became evident through the recruitment process that Giovanna was the right fit."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Todd for his leadership, and wish him the best in his retirement," he added.

Pandemic recovery main priority

"I think the biggest thing we can take from what the industry is experiencing is that recovery from COVID will be critical, and not just for the airport themselves," Verrilli said.

"The stakeholders across the industry have to come together and find a solution and put the passenger first and make them the priority, which I believe is truly the case and truly the desire for all entities involved."

The new CEO at the Greater Sudbury Airport said to meet expected demand in air travel they need to ensure the airport has appropriate services for passengers, cargo, and other aviation partners. (Erik White/CBC )

"Passengers are going to want to travel again," she said. "We are going to have that demand back in this facility sooner rather than later," she said. "How do we ensure that we're ready for them and that we are able to offer the best service possible?"

Verrilli admits that the airport will need to be agile and flexible to meet that demand and grow.

She said that will mean a firm focus on development and ensuring the airport has appropriate services for all its demographics — "whether it's passengers, whether it's cargo, whether it's general aviation."

"We need to make sure that we've got the right services."

"Making sure that we are setting ourselves up for success and that our passengers, our customers, and our partners are feeling good about interacting with us and choosing us as their mode of transportation moving forward," Verrilli said.

Small but mighty team

In just her first four days on the job, Verrilli said she's discovered "how mighty such a small team really is."

She admits she came from an organization where there were a great number of people and resources to help execute visions, strategies and programs.

"That is done here with a select number of people who are incredibly talented and driven, and have been able to deliver on such an incredible strategy over the last five years, in such a short period of time with little resources — and continue to do so day in and day out."

Returning to roots

Verrilli is thrilled to be returning to her hometown, where she has "strong roots."

"My family is here. I grew up here," she said. "The people in Sudbury are so incredibly friendly. I have been welcomed so warmly."

"To be able to take on a role that has such an impact on the community, or an organization that has such an impact on the community, has been incredibly exciting for me," Verrilli said.

"Being able to come back to the city that helped shape who I am — that to me is an exciting opportunity."