Things are a little more colourful at the Greater Sudbury Airport.

A pair of pedestrian crosswalks have been painted the colours of the rainbow.

Although the airport isn't directly affiliated with Sudbury Pride, the airport's marketing and communications coordinator, Hailey Short, said the paint-job was done in honour of Pride Week, which begins in Sudbury on Monday.

"The Greater Sudbury Airport is often the first point of contact for a lot of people, so as soon as they walk in or out of the terminal, we just want it to be a sign of support and inclusion," Short explained.

The overall response from clients and community members has been positive so far, according to Short.

"Of course, on social media there always seems to be a few people who aren't as supportive, but we just want to let them know that the Greater Sudbury Airport is supportive, and it seems the community as a whole, is pretty supportive to begin with, too," she said

Michelle Gauthier, one of the co-chairs of Fierté Sudbury Pride, noted more organizations not directly affiliated with Pride Week are finding ways to show their support.

"The airport was a pleasant surprise, and how wonderful is it that people who are new to the community, who are just coming in or visiting, see this beautiful sign and demonstration of inclusiveness and welcome," Gauthier said.

"It makes me feel proud to be here, to live here."

On Tuesday, some people could be seen taking selfies in front of the crosswalks.

Among them was Jonathan Maberry of San Diego, California, who was visiting Sudbury for the first time.

Visiting Sudbury for the first time from their native San Diego, California, from left, Sam West-Mensch, Sara West and Jonathan Maberry each said the rainbow crosswalks gave them a good first impression of the city. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"As first impressions go, it's hard to beat," Maberry said about the rainbow crosswalks. "It makes a statement that's undeniable, and it's joyful."

"We shouldn't be taking steps back. We should always be taking steps forward. It's wonderful to come here in Canada, and the first thing you see when you get out of the airport is a statement [that] we're all people, we're all together, we accept everyone. That's a marvellous statement. It's a wonderful way to meet a new country."

Pride Week in Sudbury officially begins next Monday.

Organizers have 32 events planned throughout the 7-day celebration, including a youth Pride prom, a health clinic for gay, bisexual and transgender men, a roller derby match, the Big Gay Cabaret, and the annual Pride March.