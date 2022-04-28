Megan Pilatzke ended up on a journey of self-discovery almost by accident. In 2019, Pilatzke began doing some research about autism, after learning the man she was dating (now her fiance) has a nephew diagnosed with autism.

"What I knew about autism was that it existed, that it was there in children, and that was really about it," said Pilatzke, who lives in Sudbury.

A year later, she read a book about autism in women and girls, and suddenly things clicked.

"I was absolutely in tears. I was just reading what felt like an autobiography," Pilatzke said.

"It was reading about just different things in childhood, different things in adolescence, even in my adulthood. Just things that I never questioned that could be me on the spectrum. And I immediately thought oh my god I gotta find out what is going on."

The following spring, in May 2021, Pilatzke was formally diagnosed with autism, at age 31.

Pilatzke is part of a growing group of people who are seeking out autism assessments — whether formal or informal — well into adulthood.

More adults seeking diagnosis

At the Redpath Centre in Toronto, director Kevin Stoddart said he's seen more and more adults seeking autism assessments in recent years. The centre specializes in diagnosis and supports for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Stoddart said many people are prompted to look into an autism assessment because of trouble navigating workplace dynamics, or because of challenges forming friendships and intimate relationships.

"This may have been kind of a longstanding struggle, but they've just realized as they become young adults or adults that the problems persist," Stoddart said.

Kevin Stoddart is the director of the Redpath Centre in Toronto, which specializes in autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. (Redpath Centre)

Stoddart said girls and women in particular are often better at "masking" some of the common traits associated with autism, and may come to Redpath after having already had experience in the mental health system — whether from doing their own research, or being referred by a mental health professional.

"We know that there's an emerging literature on masking and autism and the stress that that involves for people on the spectrum," Stoddart said.

'I really didn't know who I was'

Pilatzke has dealt with mental health struggles for years, and was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and later bipolar disorder.

"But for whatever reason I just never felt like that was correct, like something was not right about it, something was missed and something wasn't right," Pilatzke said.

When she started reading about autism, she said so many details about her life started to make sense — including feelings of not belonging, and her ways of communicating. Pilatzke describes herself as "blunt," and said understanding subtle or hidden meanings in conversations doesn't come naturally to her. She said she's never had a large group of friends.

Pilatzke said her autism diagnosis was a revelation, and has helped her to better understand herself.

"A lot of the time up until I had that diagnosis, I really didn't know who I was, I was still struggling to find who I am and where I fit," Pilatzke said.

Financial barriers

Not everyone with autism necessarily needs supports, and many don't seek an official diagnosis. But Stoddart knows that for a lot of people a formal assessment can be helpful to better understand themselves, and to have the validation an expert opinion can provide. That has certainly been the case for Pilatzke.

But getting a formal assessment isn't always easy, and the cost can be a big barrier. At his practice, Stoddart said a full psychological assessment may cost up to $2,500. Pilatzke, who has health coverage through her employer, still had to pay $1,500 out of pocket.

That cost has been a barrier to Lara Newell-Barrette of Sudbury. The 53-year-old has done several online assessments which show a high likelihood of autism, but she has not had a formal assessment.

Lara Newell-Barrette has done several online assessment which indicate a high likelihood of autism, but she has not had a formal assessment. (Submitted by Lara Newell-Barrette)

Newell-Barrette began thinking she may have autism this past November. Much like Pilatzke, it was prompted by research she was doing for someone else. As she read articles and watched YouTube videos, "light bulbs were going off."

Some of the main traits she sees in herself are high sensitivity and trouble with executive functioning, which she said affected her ability to thrive in workplaces. She's now self-employed, but wonders what might have happened if she'd had a better understanding years ago of how her brain works.

"You know, I look back and think you know what, how could things have looked differently had I had that awareness and supports," Newell-Barrette said.

For now, Newell-Barrette is self-identified as being on the autism spectrum. She hopes some day she may be able to get a formal assessment to confirm.