The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth is in the process of hiring staff to open a new youth warming centre that includes four beds and between 8 and 10 seats for youth to rest

The centre's executive director says young people who are experiencing homelessness need more supports, and she expects the centre to be at capacity each night.

"We are very familiar with the types of individuals that are going to be accessing the shelter," Julie Gorman said. "We're preparing to create a space that is already in the homeless youth drop-in centre. It's a familiar space."

Earlier this year, the only youth shelter in the city closed after the group that ran it decided to focus on outreach programs.

The new warming centre, geared to ages 16 to 24, is being funded by the city.

Gorman says she hopes the warming centre will be enough.

"There are more homeless in our community than there are shelter spaces," she said.

"Even with the addition, we're cutting it pretty close in terms of being able to provide one warm bed or one warm seat for every homeless individual in our community."

She adds work is underway with other agencies and services to redirect people if they show up and the space is full.