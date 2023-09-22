Another social services group in the north is feeling the pressure from inflation, the cost of living and an increase in people needing shelter.

The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) has put out a request on social media, asking for cash and clothing donations to help people through the winter months.

The non-profit organization helps youth and adults over the age of 12 find access to services. SACY said it is currently serving more than 650 people in its programs each month.

The programs include outreach, adult and youth drop-ins, after-school programs, housing case management, intensive case management and its overnight shelter for youth. The organization also has a food bank for clients needing food services.

With an increase in users since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization says its resources and budget are stretched thin and it needs more support for its clients.

SACY says its donation supply room is running low and it's in need of winter adult clothing like jackets, snow pants, sweaters, boots, and socks for the winter season. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

"We do have a donation supply room which, if you go and see the supply room, it's almost empty right now," said Arvind Mohandoss, executive director of SACY.

"That's the rate the users are coming."

Mohandoss said SACY is trying to get ahead for the upcoming winter months, and is asking for donations of winter clothes like jackets, boots, snow pants, sweaters, leggings and socks. It's also looking for more hygiene products, reusable bags and cash donations of $100 or more.

SACY has appealed for help from its existing donors and fundraising partners, but said the demand for supplies has outweighed the funding.

Mohandoss said that prompted the call on social media for help.

"We are reaching out to our existing partners in the community, as well as to our new community members who are able to help us out on this specific cause," said Mohandoss.

"Since we are a registered charity, any kind of donations are very, very important," he said. "One-hundred per cent of donations go to the users directly, and our goal is to do our best and support the individuals who access the services."