The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) will soon have a new way to offer outreach outreach services throughout the community, and offer people a place to warm up as the temperatures drop.

For more than a year, a group of Sudbury architects has been working with the outreach agency on plans for a mobile outreach trailer.

Mike Ladyk, with 3rdLine Studio Architects, said the conversation began early on during the pandemic, when SACY had to shift how it delivered services, resulting in clients often waiting outside in the cold, because of physical distancing requirements.

Ladyk, who is also a former SACY board member, began looking into the possibility of building an addition on the SACY building, but quickly determined that would be "almost unattainable" both legally and financially, because of tight property lines and other considerations.

The conversation soon evolved to the idea of a mobile trailer, and the Northern Ontario Society of Architects successfully applied for a grant from the Ontario Association of Architects to help cover the cost.

Thanks to the grant, along with other donations, community partners, and many volunteer hours, the trailer is now nearly complete. Ladyk estimates the total cost at around $10,000.

"It's been a labour of love," Ladyk said.

'Meet you where you are'

The trailer has been designed to be pulled behind SACY's car, and when the tailgate is folder down, it can be extended into an approximately 4 metre by 1.5 metre space.

SACY's harm reduction outreach coordinator, Karissa Cantin, said the number of people the organization is serving is growing every month. Her hope is that the new trailer will allow outreach workers to connect with more people throughout the community.

The trailer needs a few finishing touches, and should be delivered to SACY next week, Ladyk said. (Submitted by Mike Ladyk)

"I would like to see this trailer used as we're going to meet you where you are," Cantin said, adding that she hopes in time, people will recognize the trailer, and "know that it is a safe space to go and talk."

Cantin said she's amazed by "how much a community was able to get together and make a simple little idea into a bigger thing."

Ladyk said the project was a natural fit for a group of architects, as people who "create social environments" through their work.

"We have kids, we have families … we drive around this city, we live in this city, we see the issues here," Ladyk said. "It's just money well spent."