There is a new way to get in touch with the City of Greater Sudbury.

Residents have always been able to call or email the municipal 311 operators with questions, complaints or requests for service. Now they can also engage using a live web chat function online.

"It's live; it's instant. You can interact directly with a 311 operator," said Renee Higgins, manager of 311 and customer service.

"You can ask us any question, request service, report issues through the web chat or by calling or by emailing. And we'll give you a reference number if we're not able to assist with it right away."

The chat option provides a more accessible option for citizens.

"Phone and even email is not an option for everyone. Web chat just provides another option for people who are looking for those extra options," Higgins said.

She adds the response time to web chats is about 20 seconds, and it's available during regular 311 operating hours.

"A lot of the customer service research found that chat is actually the channel with the highest customer satisfaction, so that was something that immediately attracted us to that channel," Higgins said.

Renee Higgins is the manager of 311 and Customer Service with Greater Sudbury. (Sudmitted by Renee Higgins)

More than 200 people have used the new tool since it was launched in December.

Half of the 311 operators are trained to respond to chats, but Higgins says more will be trained as they're needed.

The live web chat is one component of an improved customer service plan that will be rolled out in the future.