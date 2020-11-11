A local design team has made it to the finals of the Sudbury 2050 Design Competition.

The competition, launched by the McEwen School of Architecture in May, asked competitors from around the globe to think creatively about Greater Sudbury's urban core.

One of the teams in the finals is called Mashkikike: A Story of Healing. Mashkikike is an Ojibwe or Anishnaabemowin word that means "to make medicine." Members worked with the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury and drew heavily from community input.

"I thought there would be value in community-based submissions because, of course, the people that live here know their own needs the best," said Naomi Grant, a Mashkikike team member and organizer with the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury.

The lead designer of the project, Emilio Portal, says their plan is guided by five themes — decolonization, creating a healthy ecosystem, being prepared for a climate emergency, as well as caring and vibrancy.

The team received more than 1,000 community feedback submissions, which helped shape the plan.

The competition comes at a time when the city is dealing with increased crime, homelessness and drug addiction in its downtown core.

Portal says their vision is "about laying a foundation for a specific kind of direction. And that direction is definitely about healing and caring for the community."

The Mashkikike team is one of 13 finalists in the competition. Judging is being done by a group of architects, academics, and community representatives. Three cash prizes will be awarded — $50,000 for the open category, $10,000 for the student category and $3,000 for the people's choice category. Selected winners will be part of exhibits, presentations, potential publication and a public awareness campaign, beginning with a public workshop in the City of Greater Sudbury in 2020.

"I think our strong point is that we are fully local and we're dedicated to the vision from the community," Portal said.

"We are presenting a project that has a much more intimate kind of relationship with the place. If we do win the competition, I think it will hopefully bring attention to a lot of these issues and to the themes that we've been talking about."

Grant agrees, noting that, if they win, they hope it will inspire some action.

Naomi Grant is a team member with Mashkikike: A Story of Healing and is an organizer with the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC)

"I think just continuing to involve the community and make things move forward. There is such a strength in community led projects and solutions. And any revitalization of the downtown that includes that will be stronger and more inclusive and better for it," she said.

"And I think that's kind of the outcome that we would like to see."

As the team whittled through its ideas, Grant says it became clear that their project would focus on Sudbury's downtown as a place of healing — healing for people and the Earth.

"Mashkikike means to make medicine and it relates to healing, but also to having a relationship with the land," Grant said.

"And the whole process of making medicine, healing yourself and healing your community — that's the relevance to the project. In revitalizing [our community's] downtown, we're healing ourselves, we're healing the earth. We're all connected."