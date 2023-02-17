4.6% tax hike approved for Greater Sudbury

Greater Sudbury city council has approved the 2023 municipal budget, with a 4.6 per cent tax increase from 2022.

The budget was passed Thursday evening, following deliberations by the Finance and Administration Committee.

The city said the 2023 budget is $708 million. For an average property assessed at $230,000, that results in a monthly increase of about $12.81 or about $153 a year.

The city said the $708 million operating budget "includes costs for supporting municipal services and service partners." It added about 47 per cent of the operating budget comes from property taxes, while the remaining comes from the provincial and federal governments, as well as user fees and grants.

The city said there are several highlights included in the budget, including:

$47.8 million in road maintenance and renewal, including snow plowing, pothole patching, storm sewer maintenance, streetlight maintenance and street sweeping.

About $28.3 million for environmental services, including solid waste and litter collection services. This also includes an additional $186,111 for enhanced litter cleanup in the downtown area.

$1.3 million for two additional full-time ambulances

$354,000 for enhanced security at social housing complexes

An increase to the annual Elderly Tax Rebate from $250 to $400.

The city is also expected to get $374,000 in revenue from implementing an automated speed enforcement program, offset by $330,000 in implementation costs.

'Responsible investments'

As for the $119 capital budget, it includes $50 million for bridge and road infrastructure, $13.2 million for arena roof replacements, pool refurbishments, community centre upgrades and repairs to park depots, as well as $9.8 million for transit related projects.

Water and wastewater rates are also increasing by 4.8 per cent.

"The 2023 municipal budget represents responsible investments for modern, inclusive and sustainable city services that continue to meet resident needs," Mayor Paul Lefebvre said.

"Council has approved a plan that emphasizes resident health, safety and well-being along with continued investments in our assets and infrastructure as well as our economic future."

Sault Ste. Marie city council approved its 2023 budget earlier this month. The $134.3 million spending plan is based around a 4.86 per cent property tax increase.