It's been a tough year for many.

But as we look back on the year that was, many folks can reflect on some really good things that happened.

Love, connection, understanding, empathy, forgiveness, learning — just a few words that describe some of the touching stories that were shared this year on our radio programs and online.

Here's a look at a few of the many heart-warming accounts of life in northeastern Ontario during 2020.

Making weighted teddy bears to help grieving parents

As a registered psychotherapist, Annie Pelletier recognizes that grief is a difficult but necessary process after the loss of a baby. She and her daughters Maya, 13, and Micha, 10, are involved with the family business of making weighted teddy bears. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Annie Pelletier knows the grief of having a miscarriage. The Sudbury woman understands personally and professionally how devastating the sorrow can be.

To help parents navigate through their grief, she and her two daughters have recently launched Lil'Angel Tribe, a business built around weighted stuffed teddy bears.

A weighted bear helps them feel connected to the baby they've lost. - Annie Pelletier

As a registered psychotherapist, Pelletier recognizes that grief is a difficult but necessary process after the loss of a baby. She's also involved with a charity called Butterfly Wings Perinatal Bereavement Services.

Pelletier says parents who were members of the Butterfly Wings support group were ordering weighted teddy bears from the United States.

"They find that holding a weighted bear helps them feel connected to the baby they've lost," said Pelletier. "Holding that weighted bear helps relieve the pain and sorrow," she explained.

Read more here

Creating a 'language nest' to help save Anishinaabemowin

King says it's his goal to revitalize the Anishinaabemowin language. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

His Anishinaabemowin language means everything to him. That's why Chance King is determined to do what he can to save it.

He and his wife Mariah have created a language nest on Wasauksing First Nation near Parry Sound. They believe that the immersion-based approach of a language nest is the best way to create new fluent speakers before it's too late.

King warns that if it doesn't happen soon, there isn't going to be anybody left to teach the language. "The time is now, the window is small, we've got to work as fast as we can and as efficiently as we can," said King.

One day we'll have little kids running around speaking the language again. - Chance King

King remembers his classmates in kindergarten making fun of him for speaking his language. Ever since then he has felt that something was wrong and that was finally the catalyst that inspired him to create the language nest.

He's doing it in the hopes that "one day we have little kids running around speaking the language again and not being made fun of and made to feel less than because of who they are."

Read more here

Also, take a moment to check out our Living Languages section that features interviews done by former Up North CBC host Waubgeshig Rice, who talked with Indigenous language speakers from different communities who shared their knowledge of Anishinaabemowin (the Ojibwe language), Cree or Oji-Cree.

Sharing secrets of staying happy on her 90th birthday

Sharon Sproule didn't plan on making northern Ontario home, but says she's enjoyed living in the Espanola area for the past 70 years. (Sumitted by Sharon Sproule)

Growing up in southwestern Ontario, Sharon Sproule never expected a northern Ontario community to eventually become home.

About 70 years ago, Sproule was in teacher's college when she got pregnant. She and her boyfriend's families decided the couple would have to relocate for the pregnancy.

"We would come north, have the baby in shame and then come back," she said. "It was stupid."

They initially settled in Nairn Centre, west of Sudbury and eventually made their way to Espanola.

I just refused to let people not do their absolute best and work at it. - Sharon Sproule

Her boyfriend Bob, who eventually became her husband, got a job teaching and she eventually got a job teaching as well.

"I was young then and I had a fairly decent figure," she said. "We had a class of 41 kids ranging in age from 12 to the horny 16 year olds. It wasn't the easiest time."

Sproule's talents went beyond teaching. She's one of the founders of the Espanola Little Theatre, a group she says she's taken great pride in.

"Over the years, I raised more than $100,000 for that group and I got us to two international festivals," she said.

She's also won her own awards for acting, both locally and internationally. Sproule admits she took a strong approach when working with the group.

"I just refused to let people not do their absolute best and work at it," she said.

She had opportunities to further her acting career and was offered a change to go to Stratford and train.

"But it would have meant leaving my home and my family," she said. "I wasn't prepared to do that."

On Friday, Sproule celebrated her 90th birthday.

"I enjoy life," she said. "I think that's so important. I have a friend, no matter what you say to this friend, the very next sentence will be something that can go wrong. I don't want to live like that."

Listen to the interview

Meeting her first-born son, after decades apart

(Supplied/Chris Nash)

It's amazing how time, opportunity and new technology can change lives.

A lot of people in the northern Ontario town of Sudbury are familiar with Chris Nash, a long-time psychologist and author. She's also married to Roger Nash, a philosophy professor at Laurentian University and the city's first poet laureate. The couple have two boys, Piers and Caedmon.

But what many people don't know is that Chris Nash had a son who she gave up for adoption. It was when she was living in Wales back in 1964 ... and ever since then, she never knew what happened to him or where he ended up — until just a few months ago.

"I was in a relationship that had become abusive, so when I discovered that I was pregnant I decided that that was a good time to leave the relationship," Nash said to CBC Sudbury Morning North radio show host Markus Schwabe.

"I found a social worker in North Wales [who] arranged for me to stay at her cottage."

Her baby, named Wyn, was born on Jan. 28, 1964.

"Then about six weeks later I signed the adoption papers and tried to get on with my life."

You were born on Jan. 28, 1964 and you were adopted — can we connect? - Chris Nash, recalling the wording of a classified ad, looking for her son

Baby Wyn was adopted by John and Margaret Quest. They changed his name to David, keeping Wyn as one of his middle names.

Not long after the adoption, Chris met her husband Roger. They became engaged and eventually moved to Canada in May 1966.

Unbeknownst to the Nash family, the Quest family immigrated to Alberta in October that same year.

While her husband and sons knew about the child she gave up for adoption, there wasn't a lot of talk about finding him.

"And also it would have been practically impossible because ... I was assuming that Dave was in Wales and Dave was assuming that I was in Wales," Nash said.

"I actually wrote an advert for one of the North Wales newspapers, sort of saying something like, 'you were born on January 28, 1964 and you were adopted. And can we connect.' Of course it wouldn't have done any good because that wasn't where Dave was."

Read more here

If you've made it this far in our look back at some heart-warming CBC Sudbury stories, we thank you. There were many more that we wanted to highlight. Here's some additional stories from 2020, in case you want some more good news to read: