2.8-magnitude earthquake was 'lightly felt' in Sudbury, Earthquakes Canada says
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was "lightly felt" in the Greater Sudbury area Sunday afternoon, Earthquakes Canada says.
Over 70 community reports describe earthquake as weak, light and moderate in intensity
The federal agency logged over 70 community reports of an earthquake in the area, ranging from weak, light and moderate intensity.
The earthquake hit at approximately 2:17 p.m., about 22 kilometres northeast of the city. Earthquakes Canada says mining activities could be the cause.
Earthquakes less than 3.5 in magnitude are recorded on local seismographs but are generally not felt, according to the federal agency's website.
