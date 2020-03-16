Since the mid 1960s, children from across Canada have made the trip to Hockey Opportunity Camp to hone their skills in the national sport, learn life skills and make friends.

Now, Eagle Crest Resort, which operates the sport camp in Sundridge, Ont. — about 75 kilometres south of North Bay — is being sued by a former camper.

The lawsuit centres on an alleged sexual assault that is said to have happened in August 2016 when the boy was 12 years old. He alleges the incident involved four other former campers and a broom handle.

The lawsuit emerges as Hockey Canada continues to reel from a series of sexual assault allegations.

The parents of the teen say the organization's recent controversy is what ultimately led the family to come forward and sue the hockey camp six years later.

"This culture of silence is protecting our sacred sport of hockey," said the teenager's mother. "But it is not protecting our children."

"If this is not the time for change, if this isn't the time for accountability, and if this isn't the time to protect our children from having to go through this, when is that time?" the teenager's father told CBC Sudbury. "How many voices have to be heard before there can be change?"

In an email to the CBC, Hockey Opportunity Camp said it is not able to comment on the lawsuit.