Mother says her family was kicked out of Cochrane Dollarama because of her son's autism

Joanna Gelinas says she notices the occasional look from strangers who are confused about her son Ezekiel's behaviour. But most of the time she says her son, who has autism, is greeted with smiles from strangers.

This week Gelinas is reeling, after an incident at the Dollarama in Cochrane, ON, where she says her family was kicked out of the store because of Ezekiel's "stimming" behaviour.

Gelinas is calling for a public apology for the incident which she says was hurtful and humiliating.

"I'm completely heartbroken. I am so unbelievably heartbroken for my son," Gelinas says.

'It was so embarrasing'

Gelinas says the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, when she was shopping at Dollarama with Ezekiel — or Zeke —, as well as her older son.

She says Ezekiel loves going to Dollarama, and was excited about buying chocolate. As usual when he's excited, he stimmed — a term that refers to repetitive body motions, vocalizations, or object manipulation.

"What that looks like for Zeke is hopping, skipping. When he's very excited he'll skip back and forth," Gelinas says.

Ezekiel Wesley's stimming behaviours include jumping and skipping, as well as vocalizations, says his mother Joanna Gelinas. (Submitted by Joanna Gelinas)

Gelinas says a store manager approached Ezekiel and told him to stop. She says she tried to explain that he has autism, but the manager wouldn't listen.

"It's behaviour that he uses you know to stay calm, to self regulate. He does it when he's excited. She would not hear me out, she kept cutting me out and she told me to leave," Gelinas says.

You just can't tell an autistic person to stop being autistic. — Joanna Gelinas

Gelinas says the manager eventually told them to leave the store or she would call the police.

"It was so embarrassing and traumatic. … I'm so hurt."

Stimming is common form of self-regulation, says expert

Kristin Gunby, a board certified behaviour analyst, says all people engage in stimming — or self stimulatory behaviour — to a certain degree. For some people that could look like hair twirling, singing in the shower, humming, or bouncing a knee.

For autistic people, she says stimming behaviours are often more pronounced, or include behaviours that are not widely considered socially acceptable. But she says stimming can provide great comfort to many people.

"If the behaviour's not harmful to themselves, or not impacting on their quality of life or their ability to learn other skills or connect with others, then it's usually just something that we try to teach and educate others to accept," says Gunby, who is part of the newly formed subject matter expert team at Autism Ontario.

Kristin Gunby is a behaviour analyst with more than 20 years of experience supporting people with autism and their families. (Submitted by Kristin Gunby)

Gelinas says she was shocked by the apparent lack of awareness from the store manager.

"It's 2022. With all of the World Autism events and awareness that are happening, like how could this happen? This is like worldwide knowledge, to be able to be kind and accept people with disabilities," Gelinas says.

"If he was doing something wrong of course I would have corrected him. But he was doing nothing wrong. Like you just can't tell an autistic person to stop being autistic. Like it doesn't work that way."

Dollarama investigating incident

Gelinas says she immediately emailed Dollarama following the incident, and received a response outlining the company's commitment to a safe and discrimination-free store environment, and saying all incidents are reviewed.

In a statement to CBC, the media relations representative for Dollarama says the company is aware of the incident, and that it was flagged for investigation and follow-up.

The spokesperson says for privacy reasons the company will not give "specific information regarding any action that may be taken as a result of a customer complaint."

The company says it "will not hesitate to retrain staff or take additional corrective action" if needed.

Gelinas says she would like an apology.

"I don't want to see this happen to another child."