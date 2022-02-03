Sudbury police have released a picture of the vehicle they believe struck and killed a 36 year-old woman on February 1 in the south end of Sudbury.

The image appears to be a Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said in a press release, which sustained significant damage to its black honeycomb front grill.

The driver fled the scene– the intersection of Walford Rd. and Ramseyview Ct– without stopping to assist the woman, police said.

Police said the Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate the collision and anyone with video surveillance footage in the area or anyone with a dash camera that may have been in the area of Regent Street/Walford Road around 6:50 p.m. on February 1, 2022 is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.

The name of the woman is not being released out of respect for the family's wishes.