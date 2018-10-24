Fewer voters cast a ballot in Sudbury's 2018 municipal election than in the previous election.

The City of Greater Sudbury is reporting the unofficial voter turnout in the municipal election to be 45 percent. That's down compared to 50.7 per cent in 2014.

Out of 115,000 eligible voters, 52,088 ballots were cast this election.

Issues with the online election service provider resulted in the voting period being extended an additional 24 hours.

According to the city, 8,000 voters cast electronic ballots during the extended voting period.

Incumbent mayor Brian Bigger was re-elected with 28.32 per cent of the vote.

In the city's 12 wards, only two new councillors were elected. Geoff McAusland will fill the vacant city councillor seat in Ward 4, representing Azilda and the Donovan.

Bill Leduc is the new city councillor for Ward 11, representing Minnow Lake and parts of New Sudbury.

Official results will be released once they've been certified by the city clerk.