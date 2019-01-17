Skip to Main Content
West Nipissing police urge people to stay off the Sturgeon River

West Nipissing police urge people to stay off the Sturgeon River

West Nipissing police want the public to avoid the ice on the upper Sturgeon River.

Cause is mechanical difficulties with the West Nipissing Power Generation

CBC News ·
Police say water levels are rising on the Sturgeon River due to problems with equipment at the West Nipissing Power Generation. (Supplied/West Nipissing Police)

West Nipissing police want the public to avoid the ice on the upper Sturgeon River.

Police say conditions may become hazardous due to mechanical difficulties with the West Nipissing Power Generation that are affecting water flows.

As a result, water levels are rising on the upper river. Police ask people to avoid the ice between Crystal Falls and Sturgeon Falls.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us