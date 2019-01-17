West Nipissing police urge people to stay off the Sturgeon River
West Nipissing police want the public to avoid the ice on the upper Sturgeon River.
Cause is mechanical difficulties with the West Nipissing Power Generation
Police say conditions may become hazardous due to mechanical difficulties with the West Nipissing Power Generation that are affecting water flows.
As a result, water levels are rising on the upper river. Police ask people to avoid the ice between Crystal Falls and Sturgeon Falls.
