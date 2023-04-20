There are big plans for a big empty lot in the middle of a northern Ontario town.

It's been more than 20 years since the paper mill closed in Sturgeon Falls, making some wonder if it would become a ghost town.

But since its largest employer shut down, it has been one of the few towns in the north that is growing, becoming a bedroom community for both Sudbury and North Bay, and attracting lots of new commercial and residential development.

However, on the 11-hectare site in the midst of town where the mill once stood, sandwiched between Highway 17 and the Sturgeon River, the only thing that's been growing is scrub brush.

After years of negotiations, the Municipality of West Nipissing bought the land from paper company Weyerhaeuser in 2020 for $156,000.

This week, council saw plans to transform it into a riverfront district complete with a large public park, trail network, stores and new housing for everyone from young families to seniors.

Consultant Michelle Blom told council the redevelopment is "a chance for a step forward and an example for change."

The paper mill in Sturgeon Falls, shown here in the 1950s when it was run by Abitibi, was the main employer in the town until it was closed in 2002 by the Weyerhaeuser company. (West Nipissing Historical Society )

"It was clear to us that the site is a symbol of history for the community, but also a chance for a new beginning," she said.

"Really attempting to create a gateway development. To not just get people to stop on Highway 17, but to really be pulled into the site and enjoy the site."

Her colleague, Paul Hicks, recommended that West Nipissing partner with what he called a "master developer," a private company that could plan, design and build all of the different areas of the property, but said the municipality could decide to oversee the project itself.

He also told council that before shovels go in the ground, there would need to be an injection of government funding.

"Given the size of Sturgeon Falls real estate market and the challenges of redeveloping a contaminated site such as this, it's very likely that forms of public funding will be needed to make the redevelopment possible," Hicks said, adding that even in larger centres like Toronto or Ottawa, a city or private developer would need government help for this kind of "large clean-up operation."

The former mill property has sat empty in the midst of Sturgeon Falls for nearly two decades, surrounded by a chain link fence. (Erik White/CBC )

West Nipissing council and staff at the meeting had little to say about the plan, but were obviously excited at the potential.

"That was pretty impressive and pretty neat to see there what could be done with the property," said Coun. Kris Rivard.

"Obviously a lot of work has been put into this report, but now a lot more work has to be done," said Stephan Poulin, the director of economic development and community services.