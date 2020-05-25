A Greater Sudbury police sergeant in charge of traffic management hopes Ontario's stricter stunt driving laws that took effect last weekend will help make the roads safer.

"The government is seeing stunt driving as a serious concern to road safety, and they're taking steps to try to deter people from doing it," said Sgt. Blair Ramsay, the officer in charge of the traffic management unit.

"Driving at high speeds does create slower reaction time, which turns into higher speed collisions, which means more injuries, more damage, more carnage, basically."

On Sunday, changes to the province's Highway Traffic Act increased licence suspensions for all stunt driving offences from seven to 30 days.

They also expanded the areas where police can charge drivers. In addition to highways, charges can be laid when stunt driving is done in a parking lot, beach, park, bike path, trail, farm field and sports field.

The stricter measures are in addition to changes that came into effect July 1, when the criteria for stunt driving dropped from 50 km/h to 40 km/h or higher for drivers operating a vehicle on a road that has a speed limit below 80 km/h.

Stunt driving on roads with a posted limit of 80 km/h or higher continues to be when a driver is going at least 50 km/h above the limit.

"The majority of the targeting we're doing is in those areas with lower speed limits," said Ramsay.

In Greater Sudbury, he said, the eight police officers with the traffic management unit often receive complaints from Falconbridge Road, Lasalle Boulevard, Municipal road 35, Garson Coniston Road and Municipal Road 80.

He said Greater Sudbury police laid 60 stunt driving charges in July and another 68 in August. The charges were laid after the legislation reduced the minimum threshold for stunt driving.

The province introduced the stricter stunt driving laws through the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, also known as the MOMS Act.

"Both as minister of Transportation and a parent to driving-aged teens, I am extremely concerned by the rising numbers of young drivers in Ontario caught stunt driving, street racing and driving aggressively," said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's minister of transportation, in a news release when the legislation was introduced.

"By increasing driver's licence suspensions and vehicle impoundment periods, the MOMS Act sends a clear message to drivers — driving is a privilege and those who threaten the safety of others have no place on our roads."